FORECAST: Extreme heat expected to bring scattered storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.

Today will be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures in the mid-90s and a heat index at or above 100 degrees.

This will increase the chances for scattered storms late Thursday, but highs will remain in the lower 90s.

The front bringing those storms will stall over our area into the weekend and keep storm chances around. However, it won’t be a washout.

It will help to cut the heat down though, bringing highs down to the low to mid-80s throughout the weekend.

Tropical Storm Lee continues to strengthen and should become a hurricane later today and a major hurricane by the weekend.

As of right now, the storm does not appear to affect any land, but it could get quite close to the east coast late next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

