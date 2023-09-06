FORECAST: Extreme heat expected to bring scattered storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Today will be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures in the mid-90s and a heat index at or above 100 degrees.
- This will increase the chances for scattered storms late Thursday, but highs will remain in the lower 90s.
- The front bringing those storms will stall over our area into the weekend and keep storm chances around. However, it won’t be a washout.
- It will help to cut the heat down though, bringing highs down to the low to mid-80s throughout the weekend.
- Tropical Storm Lee continues to strengthen and should become a hurricane later today and a major hurricane by the weekend.
- As of right now, the storm does not appear to affect any land, but it could get quite close to the east coast late next week.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
©2023 Cox Media Group