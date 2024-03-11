FORECAST: Fair conditions continue through work week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

“Amazing weather will reach well into the rest of the week,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens.

Expect plenty of sunshine and spring-like temperatures in the mid-70s.

This will crank up the pollen, so take the handkerchief and allergy meds with you.

The next rain chance will be on Friday and that may linger a little into your weekend.

