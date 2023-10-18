FORECAST: Fair conditions continue until Friday rain chance

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Ideal weather will continue as we head into Thursday.

There could be some cloud build-up tomorrow, but temps will stay in the 70s.

Expect showers on Friday before clear skies return for the weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group