Forecasts

FORECAST: Fair conditions continue until Friday rain chance

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Ideal weather will continue as we head into Thursday.
  • There could be some cloud build-up tomorrow, but temps will stay in the 70s.
  • Expect showers on Friday before clear skies return for the weekend.

