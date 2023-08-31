FORECAST: Fair conditions in store for Labor Day weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Much drier air has pushed into the region in the wake of Idalia.
- Lows Friday morning will be in the upper-50s to low-60s.
- The weather looks great for the holiday weekend with clear skies and highs in the 80s Saturday and Sunday.
- It will get hotter starting Labor Day with a high temperature near 92.
- There are no rain chances through most of next week.
