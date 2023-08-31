Forecasts

FORECAST: Fair conditions in store for Labor Day weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Much drier air has pushed into the region in the wake of Idalia.
  • Lows Friday morning will be in the upper-50s to low-60s.
  • The weather looks great for the holiday weekend with clear skies and highs in the 80s Saturday and Sunday.
  • It will get hotter starting Labor Day with a high temperature near 92.
  • There are no rain chances through most of next week.

