FORECAST: Fair conditions in store for Labor Day weekend

Much drier air has pushed into the region in the wake of Idalia.

Lows Friday morning will be in the upper-50s to low-60s.

The weather looks great for the holiday weekend with clear skies and highs in the 80s Saturday and Sunday.

It will get hotter starting Labor Day with a high temperature near 92.

There are no rain chances through most of next week.

