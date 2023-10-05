FORECAST: Fall-like weather to go into full swing soon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A shift into fall-like weather will go into full swing soon.

Cloudy skies over our area on Thursday are just the beginning.

More cloud cover is expected through Friday.

“Unfortunately, outside of a raindrop or two, there will be no big showers,” said John Ahrens, meteorologist, Severe Weather Center 9. “Plus, it will still be pretty warm and fairly muggy out there in the 80s.”

Temperatures will drop dramatically after that.

“When you wake up Saturday morning, that breeze will start going and temperatures will only hover in the mid-60s for most of the day,” Ahrens said.

Sunday morning lows will be in the 40s.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group