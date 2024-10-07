Forecasts

FORECAST: Fall temps headed our way

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are about to get into some real fall weather this week after Monday. Highs still warm to the mid-80s Monday afternoon, thanks to a breeze coming in off the mountains.
  • The real cool air arrives Monday night, with 50s out of the door Tuesday morning (lower 40s in the mountains.)
  • Temps only warm to the mid-70s Tuesday afternoon and we’ll remain in the 70s for the rest of the week. Sunny and dry weather also remains all week.
  • Milton became a major hurricane Monday and moves toward the west coast of Florida by Wednesday. We see no impacts here.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

(WATCH BELOW: As North Carolina recovers, debate over how to rebuild for the future)

As North Carolina recovers, debate over how to rebuild for the future





©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read