FORECAST: Fall temps headed our way

FORECAST:
- We are about to get into some real fall weather this week after Monday. Highs still warm to the mid-80s Monday afternoon, thanks to a breeze coming in off the mountains.
- The real cool air arrives Monday night, with 50s out of the door Tuesday morning (lower 40s in the mountains.)
- Temps only warm to the mid-70s Tuesday afternoon and we’ll remain in the 70s for the rest of the week. Sunny and dry weather also remains all week.
- Milton became a major hurricane Monday and moves toward the west coast of Florida by Wednesday. We see no impacts here.
Milton has been upgraded to a major hurricane this morning with winds of 120 mph. This storm is going to grow even larger over the next few days. Still no impacts for our area. pic.twitter.com/ME3kwjIJnJ— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) October 7, 2024
Yes, a cold front is moving through the region today, but it doesn't cool us down just yet. Northwest winds flowing down from the mountains compresses the air and it warms up. This delays the onset of the chill until tonight when the winds turn more northerly. 85 today / 76 Tues. pic.twitter.com/euo2Mvapqb— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) October 7, 2024
