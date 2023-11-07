FORECAST: A fall that feels like spring!

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Temperatures are warming back up to near spring-like levels again today as highs warm to near 80 degrees.

Today’s record of 82 degrees (which was set just last year) could be challenged.

We make another run at records tomorrow and Thursday with the lower 80s.

A strong cold front on Friday puts an end to all of this with cooler temperatures and a chance for showers.

Not expecting big rain, but it’s something.

Highs fall back to just near 70 on Friday and barely in the lower 60s this weekend!

