Forecasts

FORECAST: A fall that feels like spring!

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Temperatures are warming back up to near spring-like levels again today as highs warm to near 80 degrees.
  • Today’s record of 82 degrees (which was set just last year) could be challenged.
  • We make another run at records tomorrow and Thursday with the lower 80s.
  • A strong cold front on Friday puts an end to all of this with cooler temperatures and a chance for showers.
  • Not expecting big rain, but it’s something.
  • Highs fall back to just near 70 on Friday and barely in the lower 60s this weekend!

