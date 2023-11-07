FORECAST: A fall that feels like spring!

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Temperatures are warming back up to near spring-like levels again today as highs warm to near 80 degrees.
- Today’s record of 82 degrees (which was set just last year) could be challenged.
- We make another run at records tomorrow and Thursday with the lower 80s.
- A strong cold front on Friday puts an end to all of this with cooler temperatures and a chance for showers.
- Not expecting big rain, but it’s something.
- Highs fall back to just near 70 on Friday and barely in the lower 60s this weekend!
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group