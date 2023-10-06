FORECAST: Fall weather finally arrives this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Fall weather is arriving.

“We’re in the waning moments of the warmth and when you wake up in the morning tomorrow, be prepared for a total change,” said Meteorologist John Ahrens. “We’ll see winds take over Saturday morning and they will haul in that chilly air.”

The result will be about a 10-degree afternoon temperature drop into the 60s.

Get ready for a morning in the 40s on Sunday.

