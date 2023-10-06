Forecasts

FORECAST: Fall weather finally arrives this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Fall weather is arriving.
  • “We’re in the waning moments of the warmth and when you wake up in the morning tomorrow, be prepared for a total change,” said Meteorologist John Ahrens. “We’ll see winds take over Saturday morning and they will haul in that chilly air.”
  • The result will be about a 10-degree afternoon temperature drop into the 60s.
  • Get ready for a morning in the 40s on Sunday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read