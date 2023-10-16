Forecasts

FORECAST: Fall weather in full swing

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • “Fall weather is in full control of the Carolinas and it doesn’t look like it will change from here on out,” meteorologist John Ahrens said.
  • Clouds will start clearing out as lows get into the low-40s tonight.
  • It will be sunny tomorrow with highs in the mid-60s.
  • These ideal conditions will stay until Friday when clouds and showers are expected to return.

