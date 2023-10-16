FORECAST: Fall weather in full swing

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“Fall weather is in full control of the Carolinas and it doesn’t look like it will change from here on out,” meteorologist John Ahrens said.

Clouds will start clearing out as lows get into the low-40s tonight.

It will be sunny tomorrow with highs in the mid-60s.

These ideal conditions will stay until Friday when clouds and showers are expected to return.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group