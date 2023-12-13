FORECAST: Favorable conditions continue

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“We’re finally making some strides with that thermometer today,” Meteorologist John Ahrens said Wednesday.

Temperatures managed to get into the 60s.

“All that work is out the window tonight as we drop back down,” Ahrens said.

Thursday will likely be cooler with highs in the 50s.

“But at least that gorgeous weather continues,” Ahrens said.

However, this weekend’s favorable conditions will be a 50/50 split.

Clear conditions are expected on Saturday and showers on Sunday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group