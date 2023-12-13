Forecasts

FORECAST: Favorable conditions continue

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • “We’re finally making some strides with that thermometer today,” Meteorologist John Ahrens said Wednesday.
  • Temperatures managed to get into the 60s.
  • “All that work is out the window tonight as we drop back down,” Ahrens said.
  • Thursday will likely be cooler with highs in the 50s.
  • “But at least that gorgeous weather continues,” Ahrens said.
  • However, this weekend’s favorable conditions will be a 50/50 split.
  • Clear conditions are expected on Saturday and showers on Sunday.

