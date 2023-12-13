FORECAST: Favorable conditions continue

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- “We’re finally making some strides with that thermometer today,” Meteorologist John Ahrens said Wednesday.
- Temperatures managed to get into the 60s.
- “All that work is out the window tonight as we drop back down,” Ahrens said.
- Thursday will likely be cooler with highs in the 50s.
- “But at least that gorgeous weather continues,” Ahrens said.
- However, this weekend’s favorable conditions will be a 50/50 split.
- Clear conditions are expected on Saturday and showers on Sunday.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group