Forecasts

FORECAST: Favorable conditions won’t last entire weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • There has been amazing weather Friday and after the sun goes down, expect cool, comfortable temperatures.
  • We’ll eventually end up in the upper 50s tomorrow morning, which will pave the way for another sensational day with highs in the 80s.
  • “Nothing good lasts forever though, right?” Meteorologist John Ahrens said. “If you got to get that grass cut, you better do it tomorrow.”
  • Rain will be on the way on Sunday.
  • It doesn’t look like it’s going to be terribly heavy, but you’ll likely be spending most of your Sunday indoors.

