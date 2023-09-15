FORECAST: Favorable conditions won’t last entire weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- There has been amazing weather Friday and after the sun goes down, expect cool, comfortable temperatures.
- We’ll eventually end up in the upper 50s tomorrow morning, which will pave the way for another sensational day with highs in the 80s.
- “Nothing good lasts forever though, right?” Meteorologist John Ahrens said. “If you got to get that grass cut, you better do it tomorrow.”
- Rain will be on the way on Sunday.
- It doesn’t look like it’s going to be terribly heavy, but you’ll likely be spending most of your Sunday indoors.
