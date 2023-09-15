FORECAST: Favorable conditions won’t last entire weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

There has been amazing weather Friday and after the sun goes down, expect cool, comfortable temperatures.

We’ll eventually end up in the upper 50s tomorrow morning, which will pave the way for another sensational day with highs in the 80s.

“Nothing good lasts forever though, right?” Meteorologist John Ahrens said. “If you got to get that grass cut, you better do it tomorrow.”

Rain will be on the way on Sunday.

It doesn’t look like it’s going to be terribly heavy, but you’ll likely be spending most of your Sunday indoors.

