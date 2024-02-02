FORECAST: Favorable weather conditions to carry us through weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- “The weather will continue to be outstanding all through the weekend and into next week,” said Meteorologist John Ahrens.
- The only change coming this week will be a little cool down with seasonable highs in the low-to-mid-50s.
- Meanwhile, a storm will stay well to our south and we’ll enjoy several drier days to come.
