FORECAST: Favorable weather conditions to carry us through weekend

“The weather will continue to be outstanding all through the weekend and into next week,” said Meteorologist John Ahrens.

The only change coming this week will be a little cool down with seasonable highs in the low-to-mid-50s.

Meanwhile, a storm will stay well to our south and we’ll enjoy several drier days to come.

