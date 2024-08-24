FORECAST: Feel-like temperatures to reach the mid-to-upper 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Highs are expected to be about a degree warmer than the past couple of days.

Humidity will slowly build but will stay mild throughout the weekend.

Highs and feel-like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight lows will stay about 5 degrees below average through Sunday night.

The heat and humidity will return in a big way early next week.

Highs will be in the low/mid 90s for the work, with heat indices in the upper 90s.

The next best chance of rain will come Wednesday and Thursday with an approaching cold front.

Tropics are quiet for now, but they are looking more active in early September.

