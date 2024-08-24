Forecasts

FORECAST: Feel-like temperatures to reach the mid-to-upper 80s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Highs are expected to be about a degree warmer than the past couple of days.
  • Humidity will slowly build but will stay mild throughout the weekend.
  • Highs and feel-like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.
  • Overnight lows will stay about 5 degrees below average through Sunday night.
  • The heat and humidity will return in a big way early next week.
  • Highs will be in the low/mid 90s for the work, with heat indices in the upper 90s.
  • The next best chance of rain will come Wednesday and Thursday with an approaching cold front.
  • Tropics are quiet for now, but they are looking more active in early September.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

Most Read