FORECAST: Feel-like temperatures to reach the mid-to-upper 80s

FORECAST:
- Highs are expected to be about a degree warmer than the past couple of days.
- Humidity will slowly build but will stay mild throughout the weekend.
- Highs and feel-like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.
- Overnight lows will stay about 5 degrees below average through Sunday night.
- The heat and humidity will return in a big way early next week.
- Highs will be in the low/mid 90s for the work, with heat indices in the upper 90s.
- The next best chance of rain will come Wednesday and Thursday with an approaching cold front.
- Tropics are quiet for now, but they are looking more active in early September.
