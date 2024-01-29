Forecasts

FORECAST: Finally feels like January in the Carolinas

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • More typical January weather is on the way for us this week.
  • No major rain chances and no major temperature swings.
  • The mountains have some light snow this morning, but that winds down this afternoon.
  • Highs today warm to the mid-50s, which is close to average.
  • One rain chance for this week on Wednesday and it looks to be fairly light.
  • Temperatures fall to near 50 degrees midweek and bounce back to near 60 degrees by Friday.

