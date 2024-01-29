FORECAST: Finally feels like January in the Carolinas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

More typical January weather is on the way for us this week.

No major rain chances and no major temperature swings.

The mountains have some light snow this morning, but that winds down this afternoon.

Highs today warm to the mid-50s, which is close to average.

One rain chance for this week on Wednesday and it looks to be fairly light.

Temperatures fall to near 50 degrees midweek and bounce back to near 60 degrees by Friday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group