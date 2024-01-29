FORECAST: Finally feels like January in the Carolinas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- More typical January weather is on the way for us this week.
- No major rain chances and no major temperature swings.
- The mountains have some light snow this morning, but that winds down this afternoon.
- Highs today warm to the mid-50s, which is close to average.
- One rain chance for this week on Wednesday and it looks to be fairly light.
- Temperatures fall to near 50 degrees midweek and bounce back to near 60 degrees by Friday.
