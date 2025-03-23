Forecasts

FORECAST: Fire Danger levels remain high

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Another great day today, but as expected, NO Red Flag Warnings with the humidity slightly higher and winds slightly less…HOWEVER… Fire Danger levels remain high.
  • We still have a very weak cold front with limited moisture scheduled to slide through here Monday with a few light showers....generally a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch or so locally and up to .25″ up in the mountains.
  • It won’t be much but every little bit helps as the saying goes.
  • Whatever rain we do see exits in the afternoon and we probably see a little sunshine returning by day’s end.
  • The rest of the upcoming week still looks dry at least until late next Sunday or Monday.
  • Given this, it is likely we are dealing with fire danger levels, a few pop-up wildfires and maybe a few new Red Flag Warnings, at times, through the week.

