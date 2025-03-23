FORECAST: Fire Danger levels remain high

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another great day today, but as expected, NO Red Flag Warnings with the humidity slightly higher and winds slightly less…HOWEVER… Fire Danger levels remain high.

We still have a very weak cold front with limited moisture scheduled to slide through here Monday with a few light showers....generally a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch or so locally and up to .25″ up in the mountains.

It won’t be much but every little bit helps as the saying goes.

Whatever rain we do see exits in the afternoon and we probably see a little sunshine returning by day’s end.

The rest of the upcoming week still looks dry at least until late next Sunday or Monday.

Given this, it is likely we are dealing with fire danger levels, a few pop-up wildfires and maybe a few new Red Flag Warnings, at times, through the week.

