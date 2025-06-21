Forecasts

FORECAST: First heat wave of the summer

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Happy Saturday! I hope you enjoyed the past few days with some lower humidity, its coming back with a vengeance this week.
  • The big story is all about the heat.
  • We’ll see highs in the middle 90s tomorrow and close to 100 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • Heat Advisories will be possible those days as well as heat could become dangerous at times.
  • We stay dry until Wednesday and the second half of the week when daily storm chances also return.

