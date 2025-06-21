FORECAST: First heat wave of the summer

FORECAST:
- Happy Saturday! I hope you enjoyed the past few days with some lower humidity, its coming back with a vengeance this week.
- The big story is all about the heat.
- We’ll see highs in the middle 90s tomorrow and close to 100 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Heat Advisories will be possible those days as well as heat could become dangerous at times.
- We stay dry until Wednesday and the second half of the week when daily storm chances also return.
WATCH ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
