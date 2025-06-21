FORECAST: First heat wave of the summer

FORECAST:

Happy Saturday! I hope you enjoyed the past few days with some lower humidity, its coming back with a vengeance this week.

The big story is all about the heat.

We’ll see highs in the middle 90s tomorrow and close to 100 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heat Advisories will be possible those days as well as heat could become dangerous at times.

We stay dry until Wednesday and the second half of the week when daily storm chances also return.

