FORECAST: Flood watch in place as rain douses the Carolinas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Rain is slowly starting up this morning and will fill in with some heavier downpours as we head toward late morning.

Flood Watches are in place west toward the mountains and far southeast of Charlotte.

Most neighborhoods in the metro should see between 1-2 inches of rain, but areas in the mountains could see closer to 5” or more.

A threat for stronger storms could show up later this afternoon and evening, mainly south and west of Charlotte.

There’s a low risk for damaging winds and even a brief tornado.

Those threats quickly diminish tonight as the rain begins to ease up.

There will still be a threat for scattered downpours tomorrow, but the activity won’t be as widespread as today.

Drier conditions come back in for the second half of the week as some heat returns. Highs return to the mid to upper 80s by Thursday through the weekend.

A few late-day storms may pop up as we head to the weekend.

The rain showers will continue into Wednesday before we really heat things up late this week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group