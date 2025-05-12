FORECAST: Flood watch in place as rain douses the Carolinas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Rain is slowly starting up this morning and will fill in with some heavier downpours as we head toward late morning.
- Flood Watches are in place west toward the mountains and far southeast of Charlotte.
- Most neighborhoods in the metro should see between 1-2 inches of rain, but areas in the mountains could see closer to 5” or more.
- A threat for stronger storms could show up later this afternoon and evening, mainly south and west of Charlotte.
- There’s a low risk for damaging winds and even a brief tornado.
- Those threats quickly diminish tonight as the rain begins to ease up.
- There will still be a threat for scattered downpours tomorrow, but the activity won’t be as widespread as today.
- Drier conditions come back in for the second half of the week as some heat returns. Highs return to the mid to upper 80s by Thursday through the weekend.
- A few late-day storms may pop up as we head to the weekend.
The rain showers will continue into Wednesday before we really heat things up late this week.
