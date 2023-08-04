FORECAST: Foggy Friday with climbing temperatures

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Starting off with some dense, patchy fog, which will linger throughout our early morning.

There is a slight chance for an isolated shower, mainly before 10 a.m., and then again after 3 p.m., but most of the region will be staying dry today.

Highs will gradually climb to the low to mid-80s with feels-like conditions in the upper 80s.

Heading into the weekend, the heat is building back up.

Highs will make it to the low 90s for both Saturday and Sunday with a heat index in the upper 90s.

Overall, a good weekend to get outside as there is only an isolated chance for some spotty showers Sunday afternoon.

