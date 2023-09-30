Forecasts

FORECAST: Foggy start clears up for a nice weekend ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
There is a nice weekend ahead!

  • Fog will linger over the next couple of mornings but will burn off by late morning.
  • Highs will be in the low 80s under partly sunny skies.
  • Overnight lows will be dipping to the upper 50s/low 60s.
  • This mild and dry pattern will continue throughout our work week.
  • Portions of Anson and Chester are under a moderate risk on the drought monitor.
  • Allergies (ragweed) will be high-end due to the lack of rain.
  • Other than Philippe and Rina churning, nothing is popping up in the Atlantic.

