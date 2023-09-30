FORECAST: Foggy start clears up for a nice weekend ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
There is a nice weekend ahead!
- Fog will linger over the next couple of mornings but will burn off by late morning.
- Highs will be in the low 80s under partly sunny skies.
- Overnight lows will be dipping to the upper 50s/low 60s.
- This mild and dry pattern will continue throughout our work week.
- Portions of Anson and Chester are under a moderate risk on the drought monitor.
- Allergies (ragweed) will be high-end due to the lack of rain.
- Other than Philippe and Rina churning, nothing is popping up in the Atlantic.
