FORECAST: Foggy start clears up for a nice weekend ahead

There is a nice weekend ahead!

Fog will linger over the next couple of mornings but will burn off by late morning.

Highs will be in the low 80s under partly sunny skies.

Overnight lows will be dipping to the upper 50s/low 60s.

This mild and dry pattern will continue throughout our work week.

Portions of Anson and Chester are under a moderate risk on the drought monitor.

Allergies (ragweed) will be high-end due to the lack of rain.

Other than Philippe and Rina churning, nothing is popping up in the Atlantic.

