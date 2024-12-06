Forecasts

FORECAST: Frigid Friday night before a weekend warmup

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We’re tracking a very cold night Friday before we finally start to bounce back for the weekend.
  • Temperatures Friday night will likely be the coldest yet as we fall down to 20 degrees!
  • We’ll recover nicely in the afternoon Saturday and move to 60 on Sunday. After that, we’ll be switching gears in a major way.
  • Temperatures will warm up for next week, and we’ll be tracking very good chances for rain on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:






©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read