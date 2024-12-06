FORECAST: Frigid Friday night before a weekend warmup

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re tracking a very cold night Friday before we finally start to bounce back for the weekend.

Temperatures Friday night will likely be the coldest yet as we fall down to 20 degrees!

We’ll recover nicely in the afternoon Saturday and move to 60 on Sunday. After that, we’ll be switching gears in a major way.

Temperatures will warm up for next week, and we’ll be tracking very good chances for rain on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday!

