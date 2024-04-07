FORECAST: Frost advisory melts off early, making way for a warm Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The region is still under a Frost Advisory/Freeze Warning until 9 a.m.
- Frost isn’t likely to form closer to the metro, but some areas northeast of the Piedmont, like Salisbury, Concord and Albemarle, might get some isolated patches.
- Highs will trend even warmer today with most reaching the upper 60s by late afternoon.
- The next 48 hours will be mild and dry.
- There will be mostly sunny skies for tomorrow’s eclipse.
- Across the mountains, however, there does look to be a slight chance for a few morning showers, so that cloud cover might linger a little bit longer.
- Daytime temperatures will make it to the mid-70s by tomorrow afternoon.
- There is a slight chance for a few light showers on Tuesday, but the threat will stay low until Wednesday.
- Heavy rain and possible isolated thunderstorms will be likely into early Thursday morning.
- Rain will linger for the first half of the day and then eventually taper off by early Friday morning.
- Highs will trend right around average for the weekend.
