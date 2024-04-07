FORECAST: Frost advisory melts off early, making way for a warm Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The region is still under a Frost Advisory/Freeze Warning until 9 a.m.

Frost isn’t likely to form closer to the metro, but some areas northeast of the Piedmont, like Salisbury, Concord and Albemarle, might get some isolated patches.

Highs will trend even warmer today with most reaching the upper 60s by late afternoon.

The next 48 hours will be mild and dry.

There will be mostly sunny skies for tomorrow’s eclipse.

Across the mountains, however, there does look to be a slight chance for a few morning showers, so that cloud cover might linger a little bit longer.

Daytime temperatures will make it to the mid-70s by tomorrow afternoon.

There is a slight chance for a few light showers on Tuesday, but the threat will stay low until Wednesday.

Heavy rain and possible isolated thunderstorms will be likely into early Thursday morning.

Rain will linger for the first half of the day and then eventually taper off by early Friday morning.

Highs will trend right around average for the weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

