Forecasts

FORECAST: Frost advisory melts off early, making way for a warm Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The region is still under a Frost Advisory/Freeze Warning until 9 a.m.
  • Frost isn’t likely to form closer to the metro, but some areas northeast of the Piedmont, like Salisbury, Concord and Albemarle, might get some isolated patches.
  • Highs will trend even warmer today with most reaching the upper 60s by late afternoon.
  • The next 48 hours will be mild and dry.
  • There will be mostly sunny skies for tomorrow’s eclipse.
  • Across the mountains, however, there does look to be a slight chance for a few morning showers, so that cloud cover might linger a little bit longer.
  • Daytime temperatures will make it to the mid-70s by tomorrow afternoon.
  • There is a slight chance for a few light showers on Tuesday, but the threat will stay low until Wednesday.
  • Heavy rain and possible isolated thunderstorms will be likely into early Thursday morning.
  • Rain will linger for the first half of the day and then eventually taper off by early Friday morning.
  • Highs will trend right around average for the weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read