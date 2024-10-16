Forecasts

FORECAST: Frost expected in the morning for Charlotte area

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • “Time to bring in those plants,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Wednesday afternoon.
  • Temperatures will dive into frost territory by tomorrow morning.
  • It will be in the middle 30s and potentially in the 20s in the power-deprived mountains, Ahrens said.
  • We’ll warm up each day for the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine but those mornings will be a bit cool.

