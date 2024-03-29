FORECAST: Get ready for a fantastic Easter weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are in for a fantastic weekend for events and travel around the region, Meteorologist Joe Puma said Friday afternoon.
- Highs tomorrow will top out in the mid-70s and by Easter, we’ll be hanging out in the lower 80s.
- It looks like our warm trend is going to continue into Monday before our next storm system arrives.
- This looks to bring some light-to-moderate rain showers through here on Tuesday night into Wednesday.
- So, this system is speeding up.
- We’re still five days away so stay tuned for more on that.
- After that system passes, we’ll see temps drop back into the 60s late next week.
