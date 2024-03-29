FORECAST: Get ready for a fantastic Easter weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in for a fantastic weekend for events and travel around the region, Meteorologist Joe Puma said Friday afternoon.

Highs tomorrow will top out in the mid-70s and by Easter, we’ll be hanging out in the lower 80s.

It looks like our warm trend is going to continue into Monday before our next storm system arrives.

This looks to bring some light-to-moderate rain showers through here on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

So, this system is speeding up.

We’re still five days away so stay tuned for more on that.

After that system passes, we’ll see temps drop back into the 60s late next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group