Forecasts

FORECAST: Get ready for a fantastic Easter weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are in for a fantastic weekend for events and travel around the region, Meteorologist Joe Puma said Friday afternoon.
  • Highs tomorrow will top out in the mid-70s and by Easter, we’ll be hanging out in the lower 80s.
  • It looks like our warm trend is going to continue into Monday before our next storm system arrives.
  • This looks to bring some light-to-moderate rain showers through here on Tuesday night into Wednesday.
  • So, this system is speeding up.
  • We’re still five days away so stay tuned for more on that.
  • After that system passes, we’ll see temps drop back into the 60s late next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read