FORECAST: Gloomy morning until gray skies move out Saturday afternoon

We are in store for a gloomy and chilly weekend as the rain clears out and gray skies move in for the rest of Saturday afternoon.

Highs are expected to be in the upper 50s today, as well as tomorrow.

Low clouds will keep things cool throughout the day; however, temperatures will dip to the mid-40s overnight.

There will be a little bit of a breeze, but conditions won’t be nearly as windy as yesterday.

Rain chances pick back up again and will continue through the first half of Sunday, with light rain in the metro until around 1 p.m.

Not much precipitation is expected from this event, but it does look like some areas close to the city could receive 20 inches.

Those numbers won’t do much in the way of drought conditions, but any little bit helps get that ground saturated.

The week ahead will be dry and sunny, with highs trending closer to the mid-60s by Tuesday.

