FORECAST: Gloomy morning until gray skies move out Saturday afternoon

- We are in store for a gloomy and chilly weekend as the rain clears out and gray skies move in for the rest of Saturday afternoon.
- Highs are expected to be in the upper 50s today, as well as tomorrow.
- Low clouds will keep things cool throughout the day; however, temperatures will dip to the mid-40s overnight.
- There will be a little bit of a breeze, but conditions won’t be nearly as windy as yesterday.
- Rain chances pick back up again and will continue through the first half of Sunday, with light rain in the metro until around 1 p.m.
- Not much precipitation is expected from this event, but it does look like some areas close to the city could receive 20 inches.
- Those numbers won’t do much in the way of drought conditions, but any little bit helps get that ground saturated.
- The week ahead will be dry and sunny, with highs trending closer to the mid-60s by Tuesday.
