Forecasts

FORECAST: Gray and gloomy start with highs in the mid-70s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • It will be a gray and gloomy start to the morning, with clouds and a few spotty brief showers.
  • Most of us will stay dry Wednesday, but a few folks far north will see some drops.
  • Highs are expected to be cooler than yesterday, with temperatures in the mid-70s.
  • We will keep this pattern through Thursday before bouncing back nicely by the weekend.
  • Highs are expected to return to nearly 80 degrees, accompanied by a lot more sunshine.
  • The dry forecast will most likely last most of next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read