FORECAST: Gray and gloomy start with highs in the mid-70s

It will be a gray and gloomy start to the morning, with clouds and a few spotty brief showers.

Most of us will stay dry Wednesday, but a few folks far north will see some drops.

Highs are expected to be cooler than yesterday, with temperatures in the mid-70s.

We will keep this pattern through Thursday before bouncing back nicely by the weekend.

Highs are expected to return to nearly 80 degrees, accompanied by a lot more sunshine.

The dry forecast will most likely last most of next week.

Today's hour by hour forecast is gray and a bit damp early in spots (mainly north.) We may get some sun to break through the clouds later this afternoon. Highs generally in the mid 70s, a touch warmer if we can get some more sun. This pattern remains through tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1xwzKEJEiP — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) September 27, 2023

