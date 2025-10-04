Forecasts

FORECAST: Great fall weather pattern continues for now

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • A cold front will slide in from the north and west midweek bringing a few showers Wednesday and exiting Thursday.
  • Likely not a big rainmaker.
  • Behind the front, temperatures will turn noticeably cooler for next Thursday through the end of next week.
  • The tropics are quiet.
  • However, there is potentially a tropical-type system way out in the Atlantic that may organize through next week and will be monitored.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read