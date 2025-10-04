FORECAST: Great fall weather pattern continues for now

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A cold front will slide in from the north and west midweek bringing a few showers Wednesday and exiting Thursday.
- Likely not a big rainmaker.
- Behind the front, temperatures will turn noticeably cooler for next Thursday through the end of next week.
- The tropics are quiet.
- However, there is potentially a tropical-type system way out in the Atlantic that may organize through next week and will be monitored.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group