FORECAST: Great stretch of weather continues through weekend

FORECAST:

The terrific stretch of weather will continue through most of the weekend.

It won’t be too hot, and the humidity will remain low until Monday when things heat up.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low-80s.

On Monday, those temps will start to creep up into the mid-80s.

Humidity will also be on the rise.

By Thursday, highs will be close to 90 degrees.

Isolated storms are in the forecast for Sunday but those are expected to be mostly contained to the mountains.

