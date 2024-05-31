FORECAST: Great stretch of weather continues through weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The terrific stretch of weather will continue through most of the weekend.
- It won’t be too hot, and the humidity will remain low until Monday when things heat up.
- Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low-80s.
- On Monday, those temps will start to creep up into the mid-80s.
- Humidity will also be on the rise.
- By Thursday, highs will be close to 90 degrees.
- Isolated storms are in the forecast for Sunday but those are expected to be mostly contained to the mountains.
