Forecasts

FORECAST: Great stretch of weather continues through weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The terrific stretch of weather will continue through most of the weekend.
  • It won’t be too hot, and the humidity will remain low until Monday when things heat up.
  • Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low-80s.
  • On Monday, those temps will start to creep up into the mid-80s.
  • Humidity will also be on the rise.
  • By Thursday, highs will be close to 90 degrees.
  • Isolated storms are in the forecast for Sunday but those are expected to be mostly contained to the mountains.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read