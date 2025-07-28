FORECAST: Heat advisories continue as temperatures maintain near-record highs

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Today could end up being our 4th day in a row of 100° in Charlotte.

That hasn’t happened since 1986!

Another Heat Advisory is in place as heat index values again climb over 105 degrees.

A few pop up storms are possible in the late afternoon and evening, but like yesterday, not everyone sees them.

Temps only slowly cool down over the next several days. We may not see 100 after today, but it will still feel near 105 with the heat index at least through Wednesday.

Bigger relief is coming by Friday and the weekend with temps back down to the 80s.

We may not even get out of the lower 80s by the weekend!

Rain chances also increase late week to help provide that relief.

It's going to feel just about as hot as yesterday. Heat index values could eclipse 105° at times. pic.twitter.com/jRlrZdyq3y — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 28, 2025

