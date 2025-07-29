FORECAST: Heat Advisory continues, downpours bring minor relief

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We may be past the worst of the heatwave but it’s not going to feel that much better today.

Highs hit at least the mid to upper 90s and the heat index will once again be at or above 105° for most areas.

Another Heat Advisory is in place today.

Scattered downpours fire up late day and could last well into the evening like we saw.

Bigger relief is then coming later this week.

Highs fall back to the mid 90s tomorrow and only near 90 by Friday.

More downpours late week will also help to cut the heat down.

A cold front pushing through the region early Saturday will drop temps dramatically.

Highs only top out in the lower 80s this weekend with scattered showers lingering.

