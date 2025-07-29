FORECAST: Heat Advisory continues, downpours bring minor relief

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We may be past the worst of the heatwave but it’s not going to feel that much better today.
- Highs hit at least the mid to upper 90s and the heat index will once again be at or above 105° for most areas.
- Another Heat Advisory is in place today.
- Scattered downpours fire up late day and could last well into the evening like we saw.
- Bigger relief is then coming later this week.
- Highs fall back to the mid 90s tomorrow and only near 90 by Friday.
- More downpours late week will also help to cut the heat down.
- A cold front pushing through the region early Saturday will drop temps dramatically.
- Highs only top out in the lower 80s this weekend with scattered showers lingering.
