FORECAST: Heat Advisory continues, downpours bring minor relief

By Keith Monday, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • We may be past the worst of the heatwave but it’s not going to feel that much better today.
  • Highs hit at least the mid to upper 90s and the heat index will once again be at or above 105° for most areas.
  • Another Heat Advisory is in place today.
  • Scattered downpours fire up late day and could last well into the evening like we saw.
  • Bigger relief is then coming later this week.
  • Highs fall back to the mid 90s tomorrow and only near 90 by Friday.
  • More downpours late week will also help to cut the heat down.
  • A cold front pushing through the region early Saturday will drop temps dramatically.
  • Highs only top out in the lower 80s this weekend with scattered showers lingering.

