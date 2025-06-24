FORECAST: Heat advisory in effect through Wednesday with storms possible

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We will remain under a heat advisory until Wednesday.

On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s with a heat index of 108.

It will be just as hot on Wednesday, but this time there will be a few more thunderstorms that will fire up in the afternoon.

Storms that make it will be capable of heavy rain and gusty winds.

After Wednesday, the heat will drop just a few notches, but it will still be quite brutal all through the weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

