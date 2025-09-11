FORECAST: Heat builds into the weekend with sunshine across Charlotte

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Heat is expected to slowly build throughout our area this weekend.

We will see temperatures climb to the mid-80s each and every day with continued sunshine.

However, the humidity will stay down before building back up next week.

Despite that, the rain remains quite elusive, and we could be dry well into next weekend.

