Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat builds into the weekend with sunshine across Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Heat is expected to slowly build throughout our area this weekend.
  • We will see temperatures climb to the mid-80s each and every day with continued sunshine.
  • However, the humidity will stay down before building back up next week.
  • Despite that, the rain remains quite elusive, and we could be dry well into next weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read