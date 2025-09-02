Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat builds toward 90° by week’s end, cooler weekend ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We will be tracking a gradual increase in heat, with temperatures inching closer to 90 degrees each day.
  • We finally reach 90 degrees by the end of the week, before things cool back down for the weekend.
  • Meanwhile, we do not expect much rain around Charlotte, with a few showers possible by Thursday as a cold front gets close.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read