FORECAST: Heat builds toward 90° by week’s end, cooler weekend ahead

FORECAST:

We will be tracking a gradual increase in heat, with temperatures inching closer to 90 degrees each day.

We finally reach 90 degrees by the end of the week, before things cool back down for the weekend.

Meanwhile, we do not expect much rain around Charlotte, with a few showers possible by Thursday as a cold front gets close.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

