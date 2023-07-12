Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat continues, chance for storms returns

Wednesday morning's forecast with Meteorologist Keith Monday

  • Another toasty day, with highs back to the lower 90s.
  • While humidity levels won’t be off the charts this afternoon, will be coming back tomorrow.
  • It will start to feel like 100 with the heat index as we head through the end of the week and weekend.
  • Afternoon storm chances also return tomorrow but remain just scattered for weekend plans.
  • Heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds are the main threats.

