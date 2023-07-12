FORECAST: Heat continues, chance for storms returns

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Another toasty day, with highs back to the lower 90s.

While humidity levels won’t be off the charts this afternoon, will be coming back tomorrow.

It will start to feel like 100 with the heat index as we head through the end of the week and weekend.

Afternoon storm chances also return tomorrow but remain just scattered for weekend plans.

Heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds are the main threats.

