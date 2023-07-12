FORECAST: Heat continues, chance for storms returns

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Another toasty day, with highs back to the lower 90s.
- While humidity levels won’t be off the charts this afternoon, will be coming back tomorrow.
- It will start to feel like 100 with the heat index as we head through the end of the week and weekend.
- Afternoon storm chances also return tomorrow but remain just scattered for weekend plans.
- Heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds are the main threats.
Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day.
