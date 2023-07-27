Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat continues, no chance of rain in sight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • It is still hot, with temperatures in the mid-90s and a heat index that is reaching close to 100.
  • There is little to no chance of rain outside of some mountain showers.
  • The heat will continue into the weekend, however, they will increase which could bring the heat index up to 102 or higher.
  • Storm chances are a bit higher this weekend, but there will be no washouts.

