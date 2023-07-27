FORECAST: Heat continues, no chance of rain in sight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- It is still hot, with temperatures in the mid-90s and a heat index that is reaching close to 100.
- There is little to no chance of rain outside of some mountain showers.
- The heat will continue into the weekend, however, they will increase which could bring the heat index up to 102 or higher.
- Storm chances are a bit higher this weekend, but there will be no washouts.
No real changes to our forecast today, more heat and more humidity. Highs reach the mid 90s with a heat index at least around 100°. Stay cool out there! pic.twitter.com/h5eql9zNGm— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 27, 2023
