FORECAST: Heat continues, no chance of rain in sight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It is still hot, with temperatures in the mid-90s and a heat index that is reaching close to 100.

There is little to no chance of rain outside of some mountain showers.

The heat will continue into the weekend, however, they will increase which could bring the heat index up to 102 or higher.

Storm chances are a bit higher this weekend, but there will be no washouts.

No real changes to our forecast today, more heat and more humidity. Highs reach the mid 90s with a heat index at least around 100°. Stay cool out there! pic.twitter.com/h5eql9zNGm — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 27, 2023

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group