FORECAST: Heat continues through Wednesday 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The heat continues for the next few days.
- We’ll see highs in the middle to upper 80s until Wednesday.
- That’s when our upper pattern changes big time.
- A low pressure system cuts off from the jet stream and floats around the eastern US.
- This will bring our best chance for widespread rain to the Carolina’s that we’ve seen in weeks on Thursday and Friday.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group