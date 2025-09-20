FORECAST: Heat continues through Wednesday 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The heat continues for the next few days.

We’ll see highs in the middle to upper 80s until Wednesday.

That’s when our upper pattern changes big time.

A low pressure system cuts off from the jet stream and floats around the eastern US.

This will bring our best chance for widespread rain to the Carolina’s that we’ve seen in weeks on Thursday and Friday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

