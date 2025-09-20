Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat continues through Wednesday 

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The heat continues for the next few days.
  • We’ll see highs in the middle to upper 80s until Wednesday.
  • That’s when our upper pattern changes big time.
  • A low pressure system cuts off from the jet stream and floats around the eastern US.
  • This will bring our best chance for widespread rain to the Carolina’s that we’ve seen in weeks on Thursday and Friday.

