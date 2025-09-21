FORECAST: Heat continues

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The heat and some humidity will continue for the next few days topping out around 90 by Wednesday.

That’s when a big low pressure system gets stuck west of the Carolinas.

This could give us a good chance to see widespread rainfall Thursday and Friday.

Totals could be close to one inch.

