FORECAST: Heat cranks up before quick Saturday night shower

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Warmth takes center stage for the first weekend of spring as temperatures climb into the 80s on Saturday and mid‑80s on Sunday.

A weak disturbance Saturday night could bring a brief shower, but it shouldn’t affect the Charlotte FC match.

Next week turns cooler, though meaningful rain chances remain limited.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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