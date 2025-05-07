FORECAST: Heat expected to build back up, increasing storm chances

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are tracking a thunderstorm threat that continues to build.

The weather is expected to stay gloomy with occasional showers this evening.

By Thursday, the heat will start building up. That could lead to a few strong storms by late afternoon and tomorrow evening.

Those rain chances will continue to linger into Friday and potentially the weekend as well.

