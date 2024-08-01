FORECAST: Heat gains foothold in region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

“Our familiar friend, the heat, is gaining more of a foothold in Charlotte with less rain around,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Thursday afternoon.

We will get a little more of a break tomorrow as more storms develop in the afternoon.

Ahrens said to keep the rain gear with you tomorrow afternoon and be prepared for a few strong storms in our area.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

