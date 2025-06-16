Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat and humidity climb toward dangerous levels

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FORECAST:

  • We will be tracking the heat and humidity as they rise to near dangerous levels this week.
  • Thunderstorms will be mainly confined to the mountains and foothills for the next several days.
  • This will allow the heat to build up, and the heat index will approach the upper 90s by the end of the week.
  • The next opportunity for widespread strong storms will arrive on Thursday.

WATCH ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read