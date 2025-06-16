FORECAST: Heat and humidity climb toward dangerous levels

FORECAST:
- We will be tracking the heat and humidity as they rise to near dangerous levels this week.
- Thunderstorms will be mainly confined to the mountains and foothills for the next several days.
- This will allow the heat to build up, and the heat index will approach the upper 90s by the end of the week.
- The next opportunity for widespread strong storms will arrive on Thursday.
WATCH ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
