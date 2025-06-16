FORECAST: Heat and humidity climb toward dangerous levels

FORECAST:

We will be tracking the heat and humidity as they rise to near dangerous levels this week.

Thunderstorms will be mainly confined to the mountains and foothills for the next several days.

This will allow the heat to build up, and the heat index will approach the upper 90s by the end of the week.

The next opportunity for widespread strong storms will arrive on Thursday.

WATCH ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group