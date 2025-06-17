FORECAST: Highs near 90, but humidity makes it feel hotter

FORECAST:

We are in for another scorcher today.

Highs will be around 90 in Charlotte but feel more like the middle to upper 90s.

We do have flood watches up for Watauga and Ashe Counties from 11 a.m. TO 10 p.m. for a chance for some storms that could produce some minor flooding.

The rest of the area will stay dry.

Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the week with highs this weekend nearing the middle 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.

