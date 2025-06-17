FORECAST: Highs near 90, but humidity makes it feel hotter

FORECAST:
- We are in for another scorcher today.
- Highs will be around 90 in Charlotte but feel more like the middle to upper 90s.
- We do have flood watches up for Watauga and Ashe Counties from 11 a.m. TO 10 p.m. for a chance for some storms that could produce some minor flooding.
- The rest of the area will stay dry.
- Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the week with highs this weekend nearing the middle 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.
©2025 Cox Media Group