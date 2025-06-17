Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs near 90, but humidity makes it feel hotter

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are in for another scorcher today.
  • Highs will be around 90 in Charlotte but feel more like the middle to upper 90s.
  • We do have flood watches up for Watauga and Ashe Counties from 11 a.m. TO 10 p.m. for a chance for some storms that could produce some minor flooding.
  • The rest of the area will stay dry.
  • Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the week with highs this weekend nearing the middle 90s with heat indices in the triple digits. 

