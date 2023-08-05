FORECAST: Heat, humidity continue; chance of storms in mountains, foothills

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Heat and humidity continue on Saturday with temperatures in the 90s.

On Sunday storms return to the forecast, and the highest chance will be in the mountains and foothills.

Heat and humidity increase on Monday with chances of rain increasing.

A chance of severe storms will come on Monday evening.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group