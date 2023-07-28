Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat, humidity continue into the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • The heat and humidity will continue as we head into the weekend.
  • Highs will remain in the mid-90s this afternoon, but the heat index will reach up to 100 or higher.
  • Clouds may enter the picture Saturday afternoon and this could slow down our warm-up a touch.
  • However, highs are still expected to be in the lower 90s.
  • Storm chances are slim to none, but some isolated downpours may occur here and there.
  • Relief may come next week, with temperatures falling to just near 90 degrees.

