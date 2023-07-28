FORECAST: Heat, humidity continue into the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The heat and humidity will continue as we head into the weekend.

Highs will remain in the mid-90s this afternoon, but the heat index will reach up to 100 or higher.

Clouds may enter the picture Saturday afternoon and this could slow down our warm-up a touch.

However, highs are still expected to be in the lower 90s.

Storm chances are slim to none, but some isolated downpours may occur here and there.

Relief may come next week, with temperatures falling to just near 90 degrees.

Our weather is going to stay quite hot and humid all the way through the weekend. Highs remain in low to mid 90s and the heat index will stay at or above 100°! Storm chances are slim to none today, but chances do go up a touch for the weekend. Still no washout, just isolated. pic.twitter.com/wH7xp8HcGU — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 28, 2023

