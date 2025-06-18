FORECAST: Heat and humidity continue

FORECAST:

We are halfway through the week, and our heat and humidity continue.

Highs in the low 90s today with heat index values near 100.

We could see some strong to severe storms on Thursday afternoon.

We do have a slight risk (2 out of 5) for areas from Charlotte North tomorrow.

Main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain.

Summer Solstice is Friday, and it will stay hot into next week.

