FORECAST: Heat and humidity continue

FORECAST:
- We are halfway through the week, and our heat and humidity continue.
- Highs in the low 90s today with heat index values near 100.
- We could see some strong to severe storms on Thursday afternoon.
- We do have a slight risk (2 out of 5) for areas from Charlotte North tomorrow.
- Main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain.
- Summer Solstice is Friday, and it will stay hot into next week.
WATCH ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group