FORECAST: Heat and humidity continue

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We are halfway through the week, and our heat and humidity continue.
  • Highs in the low 90s today with heat index values near 100. 
  • We could see some strong to severe storms on Thursday afternoon.
  • We do have a slight risk (2 out of 5) for areas from Charlotte North tomorrow.  
  • Main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain. 
  • Summer Solstice is Friday, and it will stay hot into next week.

