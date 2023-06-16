FORECAST: Heat, humidity to continue

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

That heat and humidity are building up Thursday afternoon over Charlotte.

Look for it to be even hotter Friday with highs near 90 in many neighborhoods.

The humidity will be average for a June afternoon.

We’ll be tracking a couple of thunderstorms but most of us will remain dry.

Heading into your weekend, we may end up with a dry one for a change.

Saturday looks amazing with sunshine and highs in the upper-80s -- a perfect pool day.

Sunday may feature a storm or two but I think we are good to go for Father’s Day and Juneteenth, as well.

