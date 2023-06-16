Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat, humidity to continue

Thursday night's forecast with Meteorologist John Ahrens

  • That heat and humidity are building up Thursday afternoon over Charlotte.
  • Look for it to be even hotter Friday with highs near 90 in many neighborhoods.
  • The humidity will be average for a June afternoon.
  • We’ll be tracking a couple of thunderstorms but most of us will remain dry.
  • Heading into your weekend, we may end up with a dry one for a change.
  • Saturday looks amazing with sunshine and highs in the upper-80s -- a perfect pool day.
  • Sunday may feature a storm or two but I think we are good to go for Father’s Day and Juneteenth, as well.

