FORECAST: Heat, humidity to continue

- That heat and humidity are building up Thursday afternoon over Charlotte.
- Look for it to be even hotter Friday with highs near 90 in many neighborhoods.
- The humidity will be average for a June afternoon.
- We’ll be tracking a couple of thunderstorms but most of us will remain dry.
- Heading into your weekend, we may end up with a dry one for a change.
- Saturday looks amazing with sunshine and highs in the upper-80s -- a perfect pool day.
- Sunday may feature a storm or two but I think we are good to go for Father’s Day and Juneteenth, as well.
