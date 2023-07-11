Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat, humidity continues to build

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Tuesday afternoon forecast update with Meteorologist Austin Chaney

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

  • Hot temperatures will be the focus for the foreseeable future.
  • Humidity will also be relentless through the week with a heat index near 100 degrees.
  • Thunderstorms are in the forecast starting Thursday.
  • Weekend highs will be hot, as well.

