FORECAST: Heat and humidity increase ahead of storm risk

- It feels great Wednesday morning, but heat and humidity start to increase during the day.
- Highs return to the mid-80s, but feels hotter with the mugginess.
- Late day showers and storms today will temper the heat somewhat. Some of those could end up on the strong side again, with heavy rain and strong winds. The higher risk for severe storms is farther south of our area today.
- That activity winds down Wednesday night and we stay relatively quiet heading into the weekend.
- Temps shoot up to near 90 and it will feel muggy at times.
- Storm chances are looking lower for the weekend, with most of us likely missing out on Saturday and just a low risk for Father’s Day Sunday.
Here's the latest timing for storm chances today, it's pretty late. Most of us stay dry through the early to mid afternoon before storms fire up. Heavy rain, lightning and even some strong winds are possible in the stronger cells. Keep alert as we head into the evening hours. pic.twitter.com/9YmvqgtxH1— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 14, 2023
