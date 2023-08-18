FORECAST: Heat, humidity levels down as we head into the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We have an amazing stretch of weather coming our way as we head into the weekend.

Humidity levels will be dropping back down and the heat won’t be too bad. Highs will be near 90 this afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

It’s really going to feel nice by this evening and temperatures overnight will drop to the low to mid-60s by Saturday morning.

Some spots in the mountains will fall to the upper 40s.

Sunny and dry weather is expected all weekend with the upper 80s for highs on Saturday, and just a touch warmer in the lower 90s by Sunday.

More heat and humidity are coming back at us next week.

