FORECAST: Heat, humidity levels down as we head into the weekend

- We have an amazing stretch of weather coming our way as we head into the weekend.
- Humidity levels will be dropping back down and the heat won’t be too bad. Highs will be near 90 this afternoon with plenty of sunshine.
- It’s really going to feel nice by this evening and temperatures overnight will drop to the low to mid-60s by Saturday morning.
- Some spots in the mountains will fall to the upper 40s.
- Sunny and dry weather is expected all weekend with the upper 80s for highs on Saturday, and just a touch warmer in the lower 90s by Sunday.
- More heat and humidity are coming back at us next week.
