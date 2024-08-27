Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat, humidity ramps up

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — FORECAST:

  • Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said to get ready for heat and humidity over the next few days.
  • Temperatures will jump to the mid-90s on Wednesday and Thursday.
  • The humidity will chime in and make it feel like it’s well above 100 degrees, Ahrens said.
  • The good news is that this heat wave won’t last too long and we’ll have storms to cool us off by the weekend.

