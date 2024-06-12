FORECAST: Heat and humidity returns; high UV index in tow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It is going to be another warm one out there Wednesday as daytime highs will make it back to the upper 80s. With the humidity, conditions will feel like the low 90s.
- The UV index will be at 12 Wednesday which is considered extreme.
- Other than a few fair-weather clouds, partly to mostly sunny skies will dominate the skies into the weekend as the heat continues to build.
- Daytime highs will be near 90 throughout the weekend and then into early next week.
- No real significant threat until next week, as a weak cold front will bring chances for some rain starting Monday.
- A tropical rainstorm will impact the Gulf side of Florida this weekend but will pose no real threat to the Carolinas.
